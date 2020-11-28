Sevenoaks officers are appealing for information after a collision involving a car and a child.

The collision happened at around 8.30am on Friday 27 November 2020, in Hillingdon Avenue as a schoolgirl was crossing the road. Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended, and the child was taken to hospital with leg injuries.

The vehicle failed to stop and is said to have been driven towards the direction of the A25 Seal Road. It was described as a black Audi estate, possibly an A6 or A7 model.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching this description to contact them. Motorists with dashcam who may have been in the area are also asked to check any footage. If you have information contact 101, quoting reference 27-0187.