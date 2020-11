Daniel Dickinson, 26, has not been seen since this afternoon when he was seen near the Avoncliff Aqueduct heading towards Freshford.

He is described as white, approximately 6 feet tall, with short mousey-brown hair. Please find picture attached.

He was wearing a green camouflage army jacket and grey joggers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote log number 202 of November 27. In an emergency call 999.