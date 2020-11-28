Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to identify a man they want to speak to in connection with three sexual assaults in East Acton.

All the incidents happened on Sunday, 22 November between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Old Oak Common Lane, East Acton.

A man approached three separate women and made sexual remarks before touching them inappropriately.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to trace as part of their ongoing enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or with any information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 quoting reference CAD6338/22Nov.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests; enquiries are ongoing.