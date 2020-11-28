Kent Police is appealing to members of the public to help find a pensioner who has been reported missing from Snodland

Roy Watts, aged 70, was last seen at around 2.30pm on Friday 27 November 2020. Roy left his home wearing a waist-length grey coat, dark trousers and black shoes and was carrying a Tesco carrier bag. He is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build. He has short grey hair and wears glasses.

It is believed Roy may have been trying to get a bus into Maidstone when he left his home and he may possibly be in this area. He sometimes gets confused and also requires important medication. Police are growing increasingly concerned for Roy’s welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen him to call 999, quoting reference 27-1229.