Police are appealing for information to help find a man wanted on suspicion of a number of offences

Anthony Ward, 27 from Bradford is wanted on suspicion of theft and burglary offences.

Numerous enquiries have been made to try and locate Ward and officers would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradford District Investigations Team via 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting reference 13200394320

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.