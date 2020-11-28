A 45 year-old man has been sentenced to time in prison for burglaries across the city

Leon Grant, of Exeter Drive, Sheffield has started his 12 month prison sentence following an appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 23 November charged with burglary offences.

Grant was arrested in the early hours of Saturday 21 November following reports of a burglary at Skinni Kitchen on Gilbraltar Street in Sheffield.

Upon Grant’s arrest he was found with a cash box that was believed to have come from the cafe. Further questioning in custody enabled officers to link Grant to further burglaries at Soya Express on Union Street and Heavenly Desserts on Division Street, both offences were committed earlier in the month.

Sheffield Neighbourhood Inspector John Mallows said: “Businesses have already had a difficult year due to Covid-19. The additional stress, worry and financial implications experienced by victims of these crimes is devastating for them, and our local community.

“We know that our communities are rightly concerned about burglaries, and we will do all that we can to ensure that those responsible are brought before the courts.”

Please remember to protect your property and belongings as we head into the festive period.