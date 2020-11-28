An 18-year-old Redruth man  been sentenced to 11-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting several women in Cornwall

Oliver Luke appeared at Truro Crown Court on 14 October where he entered a guilty plea to two counts of sexual assault by penetration, one count of sexual assault and one count of ABH.

Luke will serve eight years of his sentence in a Young Offenders Institute before being considered for release. He will also be placed on the sex offenders register for life.

The first incident occurred in October 2019 after Luke attended the victim’s address with several other people. The group drank together before leaving the property, however, Luke, who was unknown to the victim, stayed around leaving him alone with the woman. Luke then sexually assaulted her before she managed to fight him off and he left the address.

On May 17 2020, Luke attacked another victim in Camborne who he had been drinking with along with two other people. The other people departed separately eventually leaving Luke alone with the victim where he sexually assaulted her while strangling her neck. The woman fled the scene and police were alerted.

The third incident occurred on May 24 in St Austell where the victim was walking alone at night. Luke approached the woman and sexually assaulted her before being disturbed by a member of public.

Luke was arrested and charged with all three offences on May 24 2020.

Investigating officer said: “We welcome the sentence handed down today.

“I would like to thank the victims of this case for their courage in coming forward. We hope this sentence brings a sense a closure for them as they move on with their lives.

“The successful conviction is a testament to the team’s efforts, and we hope that it sends a clear message that offenders that action will be taken, and they will be brought to justice.”

Stella Waata, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS South West, said: “Sexual assaults are challenging and complex crimes to prosecute. Thanks to a thorough investigation by Devon and Cornwall Police, and the evidence of the three women who came forward, the CPS was able to build a strong case that resulted in guilty pleas and today’s sentence”.