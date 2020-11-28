Detectives are today releasing CCTV images in connection with two stabbings at The Hawthorns Metro station last week.

On Friday November 20, at around 9pm, the two victims, aged 21 and 23, were making their way down a footpath alongside the Metro station when they were approached by another man.

Both victims were stabbed by the man and required hospital admission, one for a wound to the chest and the other, the 23-year-old man, received stab wounds to his stomach and back.

Thankfully, the injuries weren’t life-threatening or life-changing and both victims were discharged from hospital the following day.

Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries into the incident, and they believe the man in the CCTV image may have useful information which could help their investigation.

Detective Inspector Ray Ascott said: “This is a concerning act of violence which at this stage we believe to be unprovoked, and we are working hard to trace the individual responsible.

“I’d appeal to anyone who may recognise the man in the CCTV image from his very distinctive clothing to get in touch with us as soon as possible. CCTV shows he boarded a train at Cradley Heath station at 7.40pm on Friday (November 20) to The Hawthorns, before later boarding a train towards Worcester.

“The man in the CCTV image is pictured wearing a black baseball cap with black and white scarf wrapped around it, a red/black North Face jacket, dark blue Under Armour jogging pants and light brown boots. He is also wearing yellow coloured rubber cleaning gloves.”

“Thankfully, incidents like this on the Metro are incredibly rare and additional reassurance patrols have taken place in the area.”

“If you recognise this man or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 209-261120. If you see him, please call 999.