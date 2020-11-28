Serious head on collision closes part of the A274 in Maidstone

Part of the A274 and Lester Road in Maidstone has been closed following a serious head-on collision this evening.

The collision happened just after 5.30pm on Saturday afternoon four ambulances, a rapid response a Paramedic and critical care doctor have all been scrambled to the scene along with officers from Kent Police

The Road and entrance to Aldi remain closed and part of the A274 remains under Policer traffic control whilst those involved are check for injuries and an investigation into the cause of the collision is carried out.

Kent police have been approached for comment

More to Follow