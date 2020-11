Police were called to Sutherland Square, SE17, at 9.26pm following reports of a stabbing. A 20 year old man was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries. A section 60 order is in place – providing additional search powers – in SE1, SE5, SE15, SE16 and SE17 until 7am.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7146/28NOV. Alternatively, they can call @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.