A man has been sentenced to three years and 10 months’ imprisonment following an investigation into a ‘county lines’ drug supply route from London to Hertfordshire by officers from the Hackney Gangs Taskforce

Shayden Mullings, 19 , of no fixed address, was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 20 November.

He pleaded guilty at a hearing on 21 September to three counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) and possession of cannabis.

The drug supply took place from July 2018 until January this year.

He also pleaded guilty at the same court to two further charges of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs in Northampton on the 13 and 16 September 2019. These two guilty pleas have been factored into the sentencing.

During an investigation by Hackney Gangs Taskforce, it was established that Mullings was in possession of multiple drugs lines over 18 months in two different counties as well as London.

In Northampton, Mullings managed the operation and would answer calls from drug users before directing “runners” to deal drugs on his behalf.

Hackney detectives established that he was one of the main people running the operation as he was in possession of the line phones.

PC Cal Gregory, from the Hackney Gangs Taskforce, said: “The Met is now arresting those criminals at the top of the county lines routes, who hold the lines and not the drugs, more and more. This new method allows us to properly dismantle county lines routes from the top, and stop others from replacing them so easily.