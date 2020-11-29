Please keep looking out for him, last seen in Wood Green on 27th November 2020. Any sightings or information, please call 101 and reference 20MIS039443
12 year old Jaevon is still missing from Haringey
November 29, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING
Man in Four Hour Stand off on a Roof with Police in Portsmouth
October 30, 2016
BREAKING • SURREY
Woman found dead in Kingston flat Fire
July 20, 2017
BREAKING
Police Nick Trio after House Breaks in Totton
April 11, 2017
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON
Pair jailed for 12 years after targeting the elderly
March 5, 2019
ASHFORD • LATEST NEWS
Man arrested for Ashford underpass Robbery
May 18, 2019
BREAKING • CROYDON
Child airlifted with serious burns from Croydon church event
December 11, 2019
BREAKING • BROMLEY • KENT
Carnage after two drivers racing crash on Chislehurst High Street
August 22, 2019
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • SOUTHAMPTON
Armed police detain woman with a knife in Southampton
March 6, 2019
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Tanker Hits Fire Truck in Aston on Trent
May 4, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Man stabbed in Trafalgar Square
July 21, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Third arrest after Blackwater Teenager is Shot
February 11, 2018
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
A45 closed after pedestrian is hit by a car
January 9, 2020
KENT • MISSING
Search for two missing Kent Teenagers
May 5, 2018
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Police name Gosport Man Killed in Fatal Basingstoke Collision
October 4, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Low Life steal Poppy collection tins from Grayshott
October 30, 2016
BREAKING • HAVANT • PORTSMOUTH
Havant Food Bank Running on Empty
August 21, 2017
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Police close down Cannabis factory in Maidstone
May 15, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Gang Land Shooting in Peckham Rye
May 6, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Police arrest Terror suspect in East London
April 13, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Police appeal following fatal stabbing in Islington
May 22, 2018
LATEST NEWS
Hot weather – top tips to stay cool and safe
July 3, 2018
PORTSMOUTH
Have you seen Missing Megan
March 14, 2016
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Police Seal off Road after Stabbing in Gosport
May 24, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Isle of Wight drug dealer jailed
November 8, 2019
BREAKING • COVID19 • DARTFORD • KENT
Dr Tariq Shafi has died of COVID19
May 7, 2020
BREAKING • GRAVESEND • KENT
Two men charged with drug offences in Gravesend
February 13, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Appeal to locate missing man from Rochester
July 7, 2019
BREAKING
Highs of 32 in London and the South today
July 8, 2018
BREAKING
Cyclist in serious condition following collision in Otford
November 22, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Fire crews called to fire in Portsmouth Pub
March 8, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Lorry overturns on the A303 causing chaos
March 15, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Suspected drug dealer charged
April 15, 2019
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Police Appeal after Attempted Robbery at Service Station in Park Gate
February 11, 2016
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Two charged with murder of Dean Evans in Basingstoke
April 11, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Man remains critical following attack
August 31, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Serious collision in Maidstone after two youths on bike
March 5, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Gravesend man charged with murder
July 23, 2018
BREAKING
Murder probe launched in Southend
March 7, 2020