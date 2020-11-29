Woman sentenced for grievous bodily harm in Bracknell

A woman has been jailed for more than five years for grievous bodily harm and perverting the course of justice in Bracknell.

Alison Dean, aged 27, of Haversham Drive, Bracknell plead guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice and was found guilty by a unanimous jury of one count of section 18 grievous bodily harm following a trial at Reading Crown Court.

Dean was sentenced to five years and six months’ imprisonment.

The convictions relate to an incident in Haversham Drive, Bracknell on 10 May this year. Dean stabbed the victim, a man in his forties, causing wounds to his chest, back and abdomen and a cut across his fingers.

Dean was arrested on the same day and charged on 20 May.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Alexandra Brooke, based at Windsor police station, said: “This was a violent attack on the victim, which led to him requiring surgery for his injuries.