A man who was recorded speeding at more than 100mph on the M5 in Somerset while under the influence of drugs has been jailed for 16 months

Craig Gibbs was disqualified from driving when officers from the Roads Policing Unit received reports that he was driving a green Ford Focus on the A38 near Bridgwater on Monday 5 October. After he failed to stop for police, a pursuit commenced.

The 32-year-old reached speeds of 100mph as officers pursued him on the M5 to Wellington and back, eventually exiting at Junction 23 towards Bridgwater.

Having exited the motorway, Gibbs was seen to ignore red lights and drive on the wrong side of the road as he tried to evade police.

After turning onto a side road and colliding with several cars, officers were able to detain Gibbs when his car became wedged between parked vehicles, despite him attempting to force the vehicle through.

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop for police. Cannabis was seized from him and following a drugs test, he was later arrested for driving whilst unfit through drugs.

Gibbs, of Highbridge, admitted charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of a class B drug and was jailed at Taunton Crown Court.

In addition to his jail sentence, Gibbs was disqualified from driving for four years and eight months.

Arresting officer PC Sam Donati said: “Gibbs’ erratic and downright reckless driving last month put both himself and dozens of law-abiding motorists at risk.

“Knowing he was disqualified from driving he attempted to evade police with no thought for anyone’s safety.