A man is behind bars for six years after pleading guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the alcohol and drug limit following a fatal collision in Elstead last year

Umberto Schramm, 37, of Burns Road, Wembley, was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court yesterday (24 November).

As well as the six year custodial sentence, he was also disqualified from driving for six years and 354 days, which is to run concurrently.

Schramm collided head-on with a Ford Fiesta travelling in the opposite direction after losing control of his Mitsubishi Outlander in Farnham Road, Elstead, on the afternoon of Friday 31 May, 2019.

The 70-year-old driver of the Ford Fiesta, Frances Filby, of Farnham, was taken to St George’s Hospital, where she tragically died as a result of her injuries the following evening.

At the time of the crash, Schramm was more than twice the drink-drive legal limit and had also taken a large quantity of cocaine.

Stuart Bonner from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Frances Filby tragically had her life cut short by the selfish and irresponsible actions of Umberto Schramm, who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the collision.