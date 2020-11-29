A man has been sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Abdoulhalim Abdoulsamad, aged 18, of Benjamin Lane, Slough pleaded guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice at a hearing on 18 August 2020.

He was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday (20/11).

The conviction relates to the murder investigation into the death of Mohammed Aman Ashraq, aged 18, from Slough, who died on 4 January 2020 after he was stabbed following an incident in Benjamin Lane, Wexham, Slough.

During the investigation into Mr Ashraq’s death, Abdoulsamad gave misleading information to the police on a number of occasions. He was arrested on 7 January 2020 and charged on 5 May 2020.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Nicola Tompkins of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “On several occasions Abdoulsamad, willingly mislead police about the identities of individuals related to the incident on the 4 of January, additionally, he also provided misleading information on locations following the incident.

“This wasted a large amount of police time who were investigating the murder of Mr Ashraq.

“The sentence handed out reflects the seriousness of this offence and demonstrates Thames Valley Police’s zero tolerance of those who seek to pervert the course of justice through dishonest and wilful deceit.”

