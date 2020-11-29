A lorry driver was held at knifepoint and forced to walk into some woods as a gang of four men hijacked his vehicle in Milton Keynes

The gang stormed the driver’s cab while he was parked near the John Lewis distribution centre at Magna Park in the early hours of Wednesday, 25 November.

Holding the 37-year-old at knifepoint, they drove the lorry to a layby on the A5 near Caldecotte, where a large quantity of Bose electrical goods were unloaded from the lorry’s trailer.

It was then detached and the lorry was driven to another layby on the A5 near Little Brickhill, with the driver still inside.

While he was forced to walk into the woods nearby, the cab was set alight; the emergency services were alerted when it was seen burning.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jo Hudson, of Thames Valley Police, said: “This was a distressing ordeal for the victim, who thankfully was not injured as a result of the incident.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the vicinity of Magna Park or travelling along the A5 between Caldecotte and Little Brickhill between 1.45am and 3.45am and believe that they witnessed any suspicious activity to please make contact with police.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anybody who has dashcam in their vehicles to please check this and contact police on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 if it has captured anything that can assist this investigation.

“Similarly, if anybody has been offered any Bose electrical goods or has any information into this robbery, please get in touch, quoting reference number 43200393163.”

The four male suspects are all white and have been described by the victim:

One was between five foot and five foot, two inches tall, of slim build and aged between 25 and 30-years-old. He was wearing black clothing with a hood up and a black facemask. He was carrying two knives.

The second offender was between five foot, seven inches, and six foot tall, of slim to medium build and aged between 30 and 35-years-old. He was wearing light coloured cargo trousers, a black jacket and hood with a black face mask.

The third offender was around six foot tall, of slim build, aged between 35 and 40-years-old and was wearing all black with a face covering.

The fourth offender was between five foot, seven inches, and six foot tall, of slim build, wearing dark clothing and a facemask.