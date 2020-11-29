Police officers from Northamptonshire are appealing for help from Kent residents to find a missing 17-year-old boy

Darryl Carpenter was last seen in the Northampton area at around 10am on Saturday 28 November 2020 and may have travelled to Kent.

Darryl is described as five feet and six inches tall, of medium build and with light brown hair that is long on the top and short at the sides.

He was last seen wearing a grey jumper, grey and black jogging bottoms and black trainers with a red logo.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact Kent Police on 101, quoting reference number 29-0291.