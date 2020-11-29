Witnesses are sought by officers investigating a report of a robbery during which mail was stolen in Gravesend

At around 10.05am on 19 November 2020, a postman was making deliveries in Parrock Street when he was approached by a man who is alleged to have pushed him and stolen a quantity letters. The victim was unharmed.

The suspect is described as being black, between 35 and 40 years of age, around six feet and six inches tall and with short hair. He was wearing black jeans and a blue shirt.

An investigation into the incident is continuing and officers are urging anyone who saw what happened, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist, to call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/206828/20.