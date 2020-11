Kent Police received a report that at around 1.30pm on Thursday 26 November 2020, a pensioner was shopping in Tesco at Woodsgate Corner, Pembury when her handbag was stolen from a shopping trolley.

Following enquiries, investigators are now releasing images of two women who they believe can help them with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/210749/20.