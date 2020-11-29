Joshua Gabbana – 24 (of MacLeod Road, N21 will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 30 November charged with the murder of 37-year-old Nathaniel De Sousa-Roper.
This follows an investigation by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime.
Police were called at approximately 17:00hrs on Friday, 27 November to reports of a man stabbed at a residential address in MacLeod Road, N21. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. Nathaniel De Sousa-Roper was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man has been charged following a murder in Enfield
November 29, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • KENT
M20 closed between junctions 11 and 10 after Hot Fuzz Make an appearance
October 17, 2016
BREAKING • KENT • M25
Long delays in the M25 in Kent following collision
November 20, 2020
BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT • MISSING
It is 17 years since Rebecca Carr disappeared from near Gillingham railway station
November 28, 2019
BREAKING • BRIDGEWATER • SOMERSET
Key worker attacked by vile creatures in Bridgewater
May 13, 2020
BREAKING • DORSET
Third person arrestted is known to Swanage Gaia Pope
November 17, 2017
BREAKING
US website wrongly reports Bill Roache has died
April 18, 2018
BREAKING • BRIGHTON • COASTGUARD
Early Morning Missing Person Search in Brighton
April 2, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON • SOUTHWARK
Homophobic attack leaves man with serious leg wounds
July 23, 2019
BREAKING
M6 closed in both directions after two HGV collision
February 23, 2020
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Live updatesEight Hour Police stand off in Chatham finally over
February 14, 2020
ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Kings Are Regal As Warriors Wilt
May 25, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • LONDON • ORPINGTON
Drugs,Cash,Guns and stolen goods all found in Orpington raid
September 10, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • SEVENOAKS
Police crack down on anti social yobs in Sevenoaks
November 2, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS
Firefighters reject derisory 2% Pay deal
September 14, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
South Central Ambulance Crews sent to support LAS
April 5, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Man charged with attempted robbery
March 7, 2019
BREAKING • GOSPORT • HAMPSHIRE • MISSING
Missing 12 year old from Gosport
December 1, 2019
BREAKING • SCAM
The emails state that the victims owe a £25 fixed penalty charge
September 23, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Quick thinking Tanker driver averts Major Incident on M3 Motorway
February 15, 2017
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • NORTH WEST
Armed response officers save two girl from choking
March 25, 2019
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
Traffic held on the M25 clockwise after vehicle fire
July 7, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Southampton Acid Mum Blinded after Attack
September 23, 2015
BREAKING • KENT
Woman pulled from Water in Herne Bay
June 20, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Three rescued by lifeboat during Isle of Wight fort walk
August 3, 2019
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
M3 southbound blocked following collision
March 9, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man arrested over Portsmouth Dock worker death
August 28, 2017
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Gosport Man Patrick Breen Wanted on Recall to Prison
April 27, 2018
BREAKING
Mum believed to be in ‘grave danger’.
January 4, 2017
BREAKING • ENFIELD
Man had acid thrown in his face in Enfield
June 18, 2019
BREAKING • BRIGHTON • EASTBOURNE • HASTINGS • LEWES • MISSING • SUSSEX • WATFORD
Eric, 15, was last seen in Lewes around midday on Saturday
October 2, 2020
BREAKING • CROYDON • LONDON
Person Hit By a Train at East Croydon
March 19, 2020
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
Major search operation was a drill
May 13, 2017
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Men left with broken jaws after gang fight in Ryde
April 10, 2019
BREAKING
Fire Rips through Somerford, Christchurch Property
June 21, 2016
BREAKING • TELFORD • WAKEFIELD • WARRINGTON
Fifth man jailed following ATM attacks in Warrington, Wakefield and Telford
September 7, 2020
BREAKING • GRAVESEND
Police probe launched after Man stabbed in Gravesend
June 15, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • SOUTHAMPTON
Major Delays on the M27 Motorway After Camper Van fire
March 26, 2017
BREAKING • MEDWAY
Defendant charged with assaulting Kent Police officer
May 13, 2019
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Don’t be fool by the fakes as Police crack down
November 14, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Two escape serious injury following Brading Crash
February 6, 2017
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • MISSING • SOUTHAMPTON
Can you help us find missing Lee Rowe?
November 28, 2019