A  man has been charged following a murder in Enfield

November 29, 2020
Joshua Gabbana – 24 (of MacLeod Road, N21 will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 30 November charged with the murder of 37-year-old Nathaniel De Sousa-Roper.

This follows an investigation by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime.

Police were called at approximately 17:00hrs on Friday, 27 November to reports of a man stabbed at a residential address in MacLeod Road, N21. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. Nathaniel De Sousa-Roper was pronounced dead at the scene.

