Uxbridge pair guilty of Baseball bat attack after man is beaten multiple times

A man and woman have been found guilty of grievous bodily harm in Uxbridge.

James White, 22 of Morse Close, Uxbridge and Crystal Culhane, 22 of The Brambles, Uxbridge, were both found guilty of grievous bodily harm on Friday, 27 November at the Old Bailey.

They will both be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, 23 December.

The trial heard that in the early hours of 18 August 2019, a 33-year-old man was beaten multiple times with a baseball bat by James White, having been lured to Dovedale Close by Culhane.

White and Culhane were on a date on the night of the incident having not seen each other for many years, and had planned the attack against the victim who was in a relationship with Culhane at the time of the offence.

Leading up to the incident last year, phone records show Culhane calling and sending messages to the victim to lure him to Dovedale Close where James White then attacked him. Several deleted messages from the phone were recovered which further evidenced this.

CCTV played in court showed the victim park and exit his vehicle near White’s house. Whilst on the phone to Culhane, the victim began to walk up and down the street. As the victim was distracted on the phone, White took the opportunity to attack and beat him multiple times with a baseball bat leaving him unconscious in the street.

The victim was immediately taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) in a critical condition. Due to the severity of the injuries sustained, the victim can recall happened to him.

Detectives executed a warrant the following day at White’s address and arrested him. They found items of blood stained clothing that matched to the CCTV and witness statement of the time of the incident. Culhane was also arrested on the same day whilst attempting to visit the victim in hospital.

The motive behind the attack is still unknown.