Tyrece Fuller, 21 , of Tavy Close, Lambeth, was charged on Saturday, 28 November. He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 30 November.

Terrell Davis, 27, who lived in Lambeth, was found stabbed in Ramillies Close, SW2, at 17.59hrs on Sunday, 22 November. He was pronounced dead at the scene.