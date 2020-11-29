Police are investigating the death of a woman at an address in Great Rissington

Police were called on Sunday 29 November at this early stage of the investigation the death of the woman, who is aged in her 40s, is being treated as unexplained while inquiries take place.

Due to the ongoing investigation, there will be police activity in the area over the next couple of days and we’d like to reassure the local community there is no wider threat to the public in connection with this incident.

Police had been called by the ambulance service at around 11.35am today after the woman was found deceased.

Her next of kin are aware and the coroner has also been informed.

A man aged in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the woman’s death and remains in police custody.

Anyone who may have information relating to this incident is asked to provide this online by completing the update a crime report form on our website, referencing incident 136 of 29 November: https://www.gloucestershire. police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ cor/tell-us-about-existing- case-report/You can also call police on 101 or independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.