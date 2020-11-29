Police in Lanarkshire continue to appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing teenager Kai Rae (16) who has been reported missing from Cambuslang

Kai was last seen in the Castle Chimmins Road area around 8.50am on Monday, 23 November 2020. Since then, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace him and we continue to ask for the public’s assistance.

He is described as white, 5 ft 6 ins tall, slim build with short brown hair. It is believed he was wearing dark blue jogging bottoms and a dark blue/black zipped hoodie at the time he went missing.

Inspector Stephen McManus, of Rutherglen Police Station, said on Thursday “Kai has been missing for three days now. This is completely out of character for him and naturally his family is extremely concerned. We just want to trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.”

“We would like to thank the members of the public that have contacted us so far. We continue to urge anyone who may have seen Kai or spoken to him, such as on social media, to contact police so that we can carry out the necessary enquiries.

“If Kai is reading this, I would ask him to please get in touch with police to let us know that he is safe.”