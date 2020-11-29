The number of cases is down from the 15,871 cases recorded on Saturday – and deaths are also down from 479.
Another 12,155 COVID-19 cases and 215 deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus have been recorded in the UK in the past 24 hours
November 29, 2020
