Pauline was last seen in the Lye Valley area of Oxford at about 4pm today.

The picture shown was taken today, so it is likely that Pauline is still wearing the same clothes.

The 82-year-old is known to frequent Lye Valley Nature Reserve and Shotover Hill in Oxford.

There is a significant police and search presence in Lye Valley looking for Pauline at this time.

Pauline is also known as Ruth Smithe, Pauline O’Kely, and Ruth O’Kely.

If you see Pauline please call 999.