Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenage boy who is missing from Hertford

Bailey Ellis, aged 16, was last seen on Thursday morning (26 November) at his home address.
Bailey is described as 5ft 2in tall and of a medium build. He has dark coloured short, cropped hair and a mole on the right side of his face. He was last seen wearing a grey Armani tracksuit and a black bodywarmer.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
If you have seen Bailey since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, you can report information by: Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Bailey now or have seen him in the last few moments, quoting ISR 536 of 26 November.