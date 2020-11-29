Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenage boy who is missing from Hertford

Bailey is described as 5ft 2in tall and of a medium build. He has dark coloured short, cropped hair and a mole on the right side of his face. He was last seen wearing a grey Armani tracksuit and a black bodywarmer.

If you have seen Bailey since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, you can report information by: Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Bailey now or have seen him in the last few moments, quoting ISR 536 of 26 November.