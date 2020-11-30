Although it is a festive tradition that is diminishing year-on-year, the Government has confirmed that  you  CAN go carol singing this Christmas – but need to stand 2 metres from the front door.

According to guidance issued today (Sunday), carol singing (carol services) can take place if all attendees follow the advice in the suggested principles of safer singing. This includes limiting the length of time singing, limiting the number of people singing and the consideration of wearing a face covering. The rules apply to both professionals and amateurs.

Door-to-door carol singing can take place in a group(s) of no more than 6 participants. If there are more than 6 people in total, each ‘group’ must not interact, ‘mingle’ or otherwise socialise.

Carol singers should adhere to public health advice, including to ensure that they maintain at least 2 metre distance from anyone they do not live with and the threshold of any dwellings (the front door).

Those performing or rehearsing in a professional capacity, such as at a carol service, or as part of a supervised activity for under 18s, are not limited in number and do not have to adhere to gathering limits, but should still follow the performing arts guidance.

Although permitted by law, participants should know that COVID-19 spreads from person to person through small droplets, aerosols and through direct contact. Singing, shouting and physical activity increases the risk of transmission through small droplets and aerosols.

For adult amateur performances and rehearsals, you should consider the case for proceeding (or not), given the wider health context on the Island and the context of your participants, particularly if vulnerable individuals are involved.