Detectives investigating the murder of 26-year-old Christopher George in Edmonton have charged a fourth person with murder

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on 4 December.

Nathaniel Donaldson 20 of Ponders End, has been charged with perverting the course of justice and fraud by representation. He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on 14 December.

Two men and a woman, who have previously been charged with murder, are due to appear at the Old Bailey on 21 December.

They are:Leo Donaldson, 27 of Haringey, who is charged with murder and with possession of criminal property; Roshane Watson, 23 of Edmonton, who is charged with murder and receiving stolen goods.

Gizem Ozbahadir, 22 , of Waltham Cross, Herts, who is charged with murder, possession of cannabis contrary to S5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, and two fraud offences.

Christopher George was found with fatal gunshot injuries in Sebastopol Road, N9, on 29 July.