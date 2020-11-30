Police are appealing for help to locate a 64-year-old woman from the Ormesby area of Great Yarmouth

Julie Elliott was reported missing yesterday (Sunday 29 November 2020) at 8pm from a residential home, in Station Road, Ormesby, Great Yarmouth, where she was last seen by staff. She is considered vulnerable.

Julie is described as a white female, 5ft 8″ tall and of medium build, with shoulder-length brown hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing a red or burgundy jumper, black trousers and possibly slippers.

Police are concerned for her welfare and would like to find her as quickly as possible.

Anyone with information should contact Inspector Simon Jones on 101 quoting incident number 392 of 29 November 2020.