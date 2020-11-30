Police are appealing for witnesses and to identify an elderly man involved in a fatal road traffic collision

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen an elderly man on the A143 or nearby who was involved in a fatal road traffic collision on the road in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 29 November 2020) at Earsham, Bungay and would also like help to identify him.

Officers were called at 01.12am to reports of a collision between a lorry and pedestrian. Emergency services were on scene and, sadly, the man, estimated to be in his mid-70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures were put in place while investigations were conducted and the road was cleared. They were re-opened at 11.33am this morning.

The man is described as white, between 65 to 80 years of age, around 5ft 6 tall, bald with grey hair at the back and sides and of average build. He was wearing a navy blue fleece top with a JCB logo on the shoulder, grey trousers, dark grey/blue baseball cap with a small penguin motif and navy blue slippers with Velcro strapping.

Acting Inspector Michael Roxby said: “We would be grateful for anyone who may have seen the man on this stretch of road or in the local area in the early hours to get in touch. We would also encourage the public to check on elderly male relatives who live in this area and are similar in description.”

Anyone who can help to identify the man or is a witness to the incident should contact Acting Inspector Michael Roxby on 101 quoting CAD 23 of Sunday 29 November 2020. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111