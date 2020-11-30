Police lockdown after stabbing attack in Grays

A number of roads remain in Police lockdown after a stabbing took place in the early hours of Monday morning.

Southend Road at the junction with Chadwell Road in Grays is now being treated as a police crime scene with the attacker still outstanding we can reveal. A manhunt for the victim’s attacker has been launched.

Scene of crime officers at the scene said the area would be closed for the “foreseeable future”. Bus companies are advising that they have been told the incident could continue until this afternoon.

The roads are closed on the approach to the roundabout on Southend Road at the junction with Chadwell Road and College Avenue. Chadwell Road closes at the junction with Rectory Road and Lenmore close to the junction with Langthorne Crescent.

Buses are being diverted so if you plan to travel you will need to allow more time. Ensign buses have reported diversions to routes Z1, 73, 77 & 83 and they are unable to serve Southend Road and Palmers Avenue in both directions. The company adds: “Buses are diverting via Hathaway Road. We are told this will be the case until at least this afternoon.” The 100 First bus service is also among those diverted.

Essex Police have been approached for comment.

The man stabbed is understood to have life-changing injuries.

More to follow