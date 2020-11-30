Two men have been charged in connection with a burglary at a Maidstone business

On Thursday 26 November 2020, staff at a warehouse in Phoenix Park, Parkwood reported the premises had been broken into overnight. It is alleged a large quantity of parcels was stolen, along with a van. Later the same day, the stolen van was stopped by officers in Maidstone and two men were arrested. The parcels have not been recovered.

David Walker, aged 23, of Second Avenue, Gillingham and Jimmy Read, aged 23, of no fixed address were later charged with conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal. They appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 28 November. Both suspects were then bailed to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court, on 4 January 2021.

An investigation into the burglary is ongoing and detectives are appealing to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the Phoenix Park area, between 5pm on 25 November and 1am on 26 November, to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/210447/20. You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.