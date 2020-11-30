Detectives investigating a series of sexual assaults in East Acton have made an arrest.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at 12.50am on Monday, 30 November on suspicion of three counts of sexual assault

He was taken into custody at an east London police station. He remains in custody at this time.

The arrest follows an investigation into three separate allegations of sexual assault. A male is alleged to have approached three women and made sexual remarks before touching them inappropriately.

All the incidents are alleged to have happened on Sunday, 22 November between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Old Oak Common Lane, East Acton.