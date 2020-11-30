Police appealing for witnesses after a woman disturbed an intruder in her home and was punched as she tried to escape





The victim, a woman in her 20s, had just finished working a late shift at Salisbury District Hospital, around midnight on Friday, 27 November, when she walked back to her shared home on site.



On entering the front room, which was in darkness, the woman was confronted by an unknown intruder and was then punched in the face as she tried to get past.



The victim managed to escape the property, which is close to the hospital maternity ward, and raised the alarm.



A description of the offender is as follows: male, slim, around 5ft 10, and wearing sweatshirt material jumper and bottoms.



DC Hannah Milburn, CID South, said: “As well as suffering from the physical assault, the victim was very shaken by this incident. A person’s home is meant to be a safe place and this offender has violated that.



“We’d really like to hear from anyone who may have seen a person acting suspiciously in the hospital grounds around that time – or earlier in the evening – or anyone who may have had an active dashcam and happened to be in the hospital grounds or nearby. There could be some vital information caught on film that could help with our investigation.



“I would also urge people to ensure that their homes are properly secured and all doors locked – even if they are home – to stop opportunist offenders.”



Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference 54200118043 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.