The victim, a woman in her 20s, had just finished working a late shift at Salisbury District Hospital, around midnight on Friday, 27 November, when she walked back to her shared home on site.
On entering the front room, which was in darkness, the woman was confronted by an unknown intruder and was then punched in the face as she tried to get past.
The victim managed to escape the property, which is close to the hospital maternity ward, and raised the alarm.
A description of the offender is as follows: male, slim, around 5ft 10, and wearing sweatshirt material jumper and bottoms.
DC Hannah Milburn, CID South, said: “As well as suffering from the physical assault, the victim was very shaken by this incident. A person’s home is meant to be a safe place and this offender has violated that.
“We’d really like to hear from anyone who may have seen a person acting suspiciously in the hospital grounds around that time – or earlier in the evening – or anyone who may have had an active dashcam and happened to be in the hospital grounds or nearby. There could be some vital information caught on film that could help with our investigation.
“I would also urge people to ensure that their homes are properly secured and all doors locked – even if they are home – to stop opportunist offenders.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference 54200118043 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police appealing for witnesses after a woman disturbed an intruder in her home and was punched as she tried to escape
November 30, 2020
2 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • HACKNEY • TOTTENHAM
Could you? Would you?
July 18, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Over 30,000 chest X rays reviews following damming report
April 30, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Teenager robbed in Gravesend
February 15, 2019
BREAKING • CROYDON
Manhunt for Croydon man involved in stabbing attack
August 23, 2018
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Southampton Crack Dealer jailed for 32 Month by Judge
April 21, 2016
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
Seventeen year old girl dies after 4×4 ploughed in tree
July 5, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • LONDON
Man charged with Beckenham murder of Diane Dyer
July 24, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Six fire crews called to flat ablaze in Roehampton
February 21, 2020
BREAKING • ESSEX
It’s a Rollover on the A127 after a HGV trailer tipped over
January 21, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON • WEMBLEY
Teenager arrested in Wembley double murder investigation
July 1, 2020
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
First Picture of Aircraft crash at Bembridge
July 12, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • SITTINGBOURNE
Borden Grammar School student airlift after being hit by car in Sittingbourne
September 15, 2020
BREAKING • SURREY
Terror probe launched following Stanwell stabbing
March 17, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • STREATHAM
Man facing long jail term after brutal street attack
July 10, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Faversham man jailed after stomping on a man head in violent assault
November 6, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Inside the London Fire Brigade
July 17, 2017
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
EOD called to following war time discovery in Dartford
March 10, 2020
BREAKING
Missing Teenager from Amgmering West Sussex
February 17, 2016
MISSING • PORTSMOUTH
Missing Petersfield Schoolgirl Amy can you help
March 10, 2018
BREAKING
Men jailed after teen attack in Tunbridge Wells teenager
November 28, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • TUNBRIDGE WELLS
Body found in Dunorlan Park Tunbridge Wells
May 7, 2020
BREAKING • HARINGEY • LONDON
Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Haringey
January 6, 2020
BREAKING • SUSSEX
Police are concerned for missing teenager Julia Gataullina
June 29, 2019
BREAKING • MEDWAY
Appeal to locate teenage girl missing from Medway
May 13, 2019
BREAKING • SHEFFIELD • WEST YORKSHIRE
Identity of man sought in connection to assault on bus driver
October 20, 2020
BREAKING
Armed Robbery at Coral Bookmakers in Hook
May 4, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Police hunt Man after Sex Attack in Waterlooville
September 16, 2016
BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT
UPDATED PICS/VIDEOArmed shakedown in Gillingham
January 10, 2020
GILLINGHAM • KENT • LATEST NEWS
Batteries left on charge in Gillingham Garage thought to have cause fire
February 23, 2020
BREAKING • ESSEX
Shots fired yards from children Play area in Barking
September 1, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Emergency services called to Wightlink Wightsky in Yarmouth
August 26, 2018
BREAKING • CRAWLEY
Family in Crawley lose everything after late night blaze
April 2, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
150 people evacuated Following Chemical Smell in Hornchurch
April 17, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON • SURREY
Serial Bomb hoaxer pleads guilty and told he faces prison sentence
February 26, 2020