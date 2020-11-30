A car driver died following a collision in Warwickshire

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by the police to reports of a collision involving a car and a stationary HGV on the A5 roundabout near the Blue Boar Inn in Mancetter, Atherstone at 6.46am yesterday (Sunday). Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance crews arrived, they found a car which had been involved in a collision with a stationary HGV. It quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the driver of the car, a man, and he was confirmed dead on scene.”