At around midday on Saturday 7 November 2020 the victim discovered that their purse had been stolen. They were last known to have it at around 5pm on Thursday 5 November 2020. It was subsequently discovered that a bank card from within the purse was used to make contactless transactions on Friday 6 November 2020 at the Esso service stations on Ashley Road and Ringwood Road, as well as Moorland Wine on Ringwood Road. The transactions totalled around £125. Police Community Support Investigator Adam Cleaver, of Poole police, said: “Following enquiries, I have obtained two CCTV images of a man I would like to identify. “I would ask anyone who recognises him to please get in touch.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55200168115. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.
Officers investigating the theft and subsequent fraudulent use of a bank card in Poole are issuing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to
November 30, 2020
1 Min Read
