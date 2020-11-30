A 21-year-old man who opened fire in a Bristol street with a shotgun – leaving one of his victims with injuries that led to their leg being amputated – has been jailed for 11 years

Blake Hoskins, of no fixed abode, caused life-changing injuries to George Maroty and also injured a 21-year-old woman, who needed treatment for pellet wounds.

The incident happened in Ringwood Crescent, Southmead, at 12:50am on Thursday, 18 June.

Hoskins admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, along with other charges of wounding, criminal damage, affray and a firearms offence.

He was jailed on Monday, November 30, at Bristol Crown Court.

Detective Inspector James Wasiak, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Our investigation found this serious incident was the culmination of a dispute between the two men about contact with an ex-partner. This escalated over the course of an evening.

“One man is in prison, another has suffered a life-changing injury and a young woman was needlessly hurt. None of this should ever have happened and today’s ruling shows that the courts take such tit-for-tat violence very seriously.”