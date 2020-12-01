Fire crews battle blaze involving 12 Tons of hay on the back of articulated lorry

These dramatic images show the extent of a hay lorry blaze in Kent that started yesterday afternoon (Monday 30th November 2020) that is being tackled by firefighters from Sandwich, Deal and Dover.

Crews this evening remain at the scene of the incident

The A257 Ash Bypass, near Canterbury, was closed to traffic for several hours after an articulated lorry carrying 12-tonnes of hay caught fire.

Fire crews from Kent Fire and Rescue worked for around 12 hours to bring the blaze under control.

Crews used jets and drag forks as they worked to put out the fire as flames raged through tons of hay, and the vehicle.

The fire service said the lorry trailer and hay were completely destroyed by the blaze.

The lorry was removed from the road by a recovery vehicle.

A spokesman for Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival, the incident commander confirmed that the lorry was well alight and requested a further three appliances to assist operations.

An update given at 5.43pm confirmed that the lorry was still well alight and the fire was being tackled using two main jets and one foam jet, with additional water being supplied from the bulk carrier. Blazing hay was unloaded from the lorry.

The main road between Wingham and Sandwich was closed while joint operations with the Police assisting in keeping crews safe under darkness.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation