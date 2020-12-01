Murder inquiry launched after man found with stab wounds in St Annes

Emergency services were called to an address in North Houses Lane at 4.55pm where a man in his 50s was found to have a number stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man, who has not yet been formally identified, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday and is currently in custody.

A scene remains in place today and there will be a visible police presence in the area over the coming days.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward, including anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist with the inquiry.

Det Ch Supt Ian Whitehead, from the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the deceased man’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are at a very early stage of our investigation and, while an arrest has been made, we need to establish the full circumstances of what has gone on. That is why I’m appealing for anybody who saw anything suspicious or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage covering the area in and around North Houses Lane to get in contact with us as soon as possible.

“I know this incident will cause a great deal of shock in the community, but I would like to reassure residents that our dedicated officers are working hard to establish the full facts behind the man’s death and bring whoever is responsible to justice. We will be increasing the number of officers on patrol in the area over the coming days.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0893 of November 30, 2020. Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.