A Catholic priest has been charged with four historic sexual offences against boys following an investigation by police safeguarding officers in Leeds and Wakefield

December 1, 2020
1 Min Read
 

 

Father Patrick Smythe, aged 77, has been charged with four counts of indecent assault on four boys aged under 16 in Leeds and Skipton between 1979 and 1983.

 

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 16.

