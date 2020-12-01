Debenhams stores are set to close after the failure of last-ditch efforts to rescue the ailing department store chain

It means all 12,000 employees are likely to lose their jobs when the chain’s 124 shops cease trading.

Debenhams fell into administration for the second time in April and hopes had rested on a rescue bid from JD Sports.

But that hope faded after the collapse of retail giant Arcadia, the biggest concession operator in Debenhams.

Tough trading during the coronavirus pandemic proved to be the final blow for both firms, which employ more than 25,000 people between them.

It’s understood staff were told this morning.