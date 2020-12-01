Investigation launched following death of railway worker in Eastleigh

Detectives at British Transport Police have launched an investigation into the death of a railway worker in Eastleigh yesterday (30 November).

Officers were called to Eastleigh Railway Depot at 2.50pm following reports that a railway worker had become injured while using a piece of machinery.

Paramedics also attended however sadly despite their best efforts, a 53-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed.

A man in his forties was arrested in connection to the incident at the scene and was taken to police custody for questioning. He has now been released under investigation.

Officers are currently working alongside the Office of Rail and Road to establish the full circumstances behind the railway worker’s death.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Langley said: “This is a tragic incident and our deepest condolences are with the man’s family who are being supported by specially trained officers.

“A full and thorough investigation into the incident is now underway, alongside the Office of Rail and Road, to establish exactly what happened to lead to this railway worker’s sad death.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who thinks they may have useful information to get in touch with us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 229 of 30 November.”