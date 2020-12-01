Have you seen 53-year-old David Wilkes from Harlow, who has been reported missing?

David is 5ft 11ins tall, of a slim build, with short greying hair and has facial stubble.

He could be wearing black cargo trousers with a camo-patterned coat and is believed to be travelling in a black Vauxhall Astra estate car.

He was last seen around 3pm on Sunday 29 November, and his family and officers are worried about him and so want to find him to make sure he is ok.

If you have seen David or know where he is, please contact Essex Police on 101.