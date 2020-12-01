Police are appealing to the public to help locate the whereabouts of missing Michelle Watkins.

Michelle, who is 50 years old, was last seen at her home address in Calne at 8.45am yesterday (30/11) – walking in the direction of the One Stop shop on William Street. Concerns are growing about her welfare.

She is described as slim, with blonde shoulder-length hair. She is believed to be wearing a black thigh length puffa coat, dark blue jeans, black ankle boots and a black beanie hat.

Anyone who has seen Michelle, or who knows where she is, should contact Wiltshire Police on 101 or 999, quoting log 265 of yesterday (30/11)