Detectives Continue to Question Man Arrested in Connection with Murder in Bradford

Detectives are continuing to question the man arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of a man in Bradford.

Officers were called at 8:40am yesterday (30 November) to reports of an assault at a property on Airedale Road.

Emergency services attended and found a man aged 59, with a serious head injury.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old man was arrested yesterday and remains in police custody at this time.

A scene is still in place at the house today whilst officers continue with forensic examination of the area.

Enquiries remain ongoing.