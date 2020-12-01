Home » Detectives Continue to Question Man Arrested in Connection with Murder in Bradford
Detectives Continue to Question Man Arrested in Connection with Murder in Bradford

December 1, 2020
Detectives are continuing to question the man arrested yesterday in connection with the murder of a man in Bradford.

Officers were called at 8:40am yesterday (30 November) to reports of an assault at a property on Airedale Road.

Emergency services attended and found a man aged 59, with a serious head injury.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old man was arrested yesterday and remains in police custody at this time.

A scene is still in place at the house today whilst officers continue with forensic examination of the area.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

