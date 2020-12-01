Officers investigating a serious assault in Sittingbourne have charged two people

Kent Police was called to Woodstock Road at 10.53pm on 26 November 2020 after a woman reported that two people had seriously assaulted her partner and caused damage to her vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers from Swale’s Community Policing Team responded to the incident and stopped a vehicle in Borden Lane at around 11pm where two people were arrested on suspicion of assault.

Tommy Robinson, 21, of Playstool Road, Newington, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and dangerous driving.

A 17-year-old boy has also been charged with grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

The teenage boy and Mr Robinson both appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 28 November where they were bailed to attend Maidstone Crown Court on 4 January 2021.