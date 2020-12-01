A man has been jailed following a stabbing involving a broken bottle

Andre Tucker, 39 of Foxholt Gardens, Brent appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday, 24 November where, having pleaded guilty, he was sentenced to five years imprisonment for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

On Thursday, 25 June at 02:09hrs, a CCTV Operator working for Ealing Council identified an injured man at Deans Gardens in West Ealing.

Police were called and arrived within minutes, locating the 32-year-old victim who had suffered a deep cut to his neck, a large wound in his left armpit and a significant cut on his right wrist. Officers began first aid in order to help reduce the loss of blood. Their actions helped save his life.

The victim was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where he underwent surgery to stop the bleeding and later cosmetic surgery. The injuries he sustained will be life-changing.

Gathering CCTV footage, medical reports and various statements, Detective Sergeant Reda Imane of West Area CID pieced together the events of that morning. It transpired that the victim had been with a friend and Andre Tucker in a park drinking alcohol in the early hours of Thursday, 25 June when, without provocation, Tucker attacked his companions and, smashing a bottle on the floor, used it to stab the victim three times. The victim managed to escape from Tucker and shortly after was noticed by the CCTV controller.

Later the same day, CCTV operators located and identified Andre Tucker and guided officers to his location. He was arrested for attempted murder and in interview provided no comment to all questions put to him. He was charged on Friday, 26 June.

Detective Sergeant Imane, said: “This was a shocking act of violence that could have cost a man his life. My team and I were completely committed to bringing Andre Tucker to justice.

“I want to praise our uniformed colleagues who rushed to the scene to provide the victim with initial first aid. Had it not been for their quick thinking and the brilliant efforts of the medics, the victim may have died from his injuries. This was also the case with the quick thinking and fast acting CCTV Controller whose immediate actions were key in getting help to the victim.

“I hope that this conviction, and the sentence imposed, will send out a clear message to those intent on committing violent acts – that tackling violence in London is a top priority for the Metropolitan Police and we will continue to apprehend those responsible for causing misery and fear in our communities.”