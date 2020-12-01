A man who stabbed a hotel concierge worker to death so he could steal his Gucci bag has been convicted of murder.

Samuel Odupitan, 24, knifed Tyler Roye six times as he was making his way home after work in south London in February.

Prosecutors said Odupitan had come across his 24-year-old victim on the tram and then “murdered him in cold blood for the sake of a designer bag

The defendant, from Croydon, was found guilty of murder following a trial at Croydon Crown Court

He had also previously pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery over the attack which took place shortly after midnight on 26 February.

Mr Roye, who worked at Holiday Inn in Stratford, left the tram in Woodside and had just picked up a call from his girlfriend when he was confronted by Odupitan who demanded his possessions, the court heard.

After a struggle, the 24-year-old defendant fled with the second-hand Bengal tiger print bag while Mr Roye managed to make it to a friend’s house before collapsing inside.